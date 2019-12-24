Samsung is one of the major tech companies who is actively pushing the foldable device category and even though the Korean manufacturer hasn’t seen much success with the Galaxy Fold, the company is still betting big on its foldable technology.

The Korean manufacturer is planning to bring next-generation Galaxy Fold which will be called Galaxy Fold 2. And as per various sources, the Galaxy Fold 2 won’t look like the original Galaxy Fold. The second-generation Galaxy Fold is rumored to feature a clamshell design as opposed to the original Galaxy Fold. This makes the Fold 2 more like the Motorola RAZR and less the like the Galaxy Fold.

There is another important change that you’ll see in the foldable device is the cover material. According to renowned leaker Ice Universe, the Fold 2 will ditch the old plastic cover material in favor of the ultra-thin glass cover. This will make the screen looks flatter. Another benefit of having a glass cover is that it will develop fewer wrinkles.

It can be confirmed that the Galaxy Fold2 leaked not long ago will use an ultra-thin glass cover for the first time in the world, replacing plastic materials. The screen looks flatter and has less wrinkles. In fact, this is the correct cover material for foldable phones. pic.twitter.com/BS73BCsA4N — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2019

Samsung’s clamshell foldable device will have a dual-camera setup on the back. There is a small notification display on the back of the device which will offer needed information to the user when the device is in a folded state. When the device is opened, there is a punch-hole front camera for your selfie needs. And the device will feature a USB-C port for charging and there will be no 3.5mm headphone jack. Rumor also has it that the Galaxy Fold 2 will have support for the S Pen.

Samsung is expected to present the new Galaxy Fold 2, or whatever Samsung ends up calling it, formally at Mobile World Congress 2020, for release later in the year.