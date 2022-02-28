Samsung just announced its Galaxy Book2 Pro series yesterday, February 27, at the MWC Barcelona event, and we can’t get over it. The lineup is incredibly impressive as it promises enterprise-like security and powerful performance in slim, ultra-portable chassis.

The lineup consists of Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 featuring S Pen functionality and the Galaxy Book2 Pro with 5G. Both offer stunning new colors and are designed to give the general population of professionals the capacity to excel at work. The series comes with 5G and WiFi 6 connectivity and the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors, which let the laptops handle demanding works with pure efficiency up to 21 hours on a single charge.

In relation to that, Samsung made sure to arm the units with the best camera and audio components possible to allow a one-of-a-kind experience whenever you’re in a virtual video call. They sport 1080p FHD webcams with wide FOV angles and Auto Framing (thanks to the upgraded Studio Mode), assuring you are at the center of the camera even when you’re moving. Those who frequently use Zooms, Google Meet, and other video calling platforms will love the new background effects that remove the visual distractions from the background and the Face Effect that enhances your appearance. Together with the brighter GREENGUARD-certified AMOLED displays, they make you appear more presentable and professional in the meetings. Add to that, the improved Bi-directional AI noise canceling, Max 5W output Smart Amp, and AKG and Dolby Atmos sound technology support make the Galaxy Book2 Pro series stand out whether you are using the unit for a call or movie nights.

Galaxy Book2 Pro series is also the first consumer PC lineup able to meet Microsoft’s secured-core PC requirements. That means the series will now offer the same security performance only available in enterprise PCs before, translating to better cyber-attack protection.

“Collaborating on the Galaxy Book2 Pro series is the next chapter in our proud collaboration with Samsung to remove barriers between different operating systems and bring the best of Microsoft apps and services to the Galaxy Ecosystem,” said David Weston, Microsoft Enterprise and OS Security Director. “Delivering the first consumer PC with Microsoft’s secured-core PC designation is the next crucial step in this effort as today’s consumers deserve the same security protections they get in the office as they do while working remotely.”