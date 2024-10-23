Galaxy AI to support 20 languages by the end of the year, adding more European languages

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

When Samsung first launched the Galaxy AI almost a year ago, the South Korean tech giant promised that the AI assistant would support 20 languages by the end of 2024.

And now, Galaxy AI has expanded with new additions of languages like Turkish, Dutch, Swedish, and Romanian, as well as previously unavailable dialects like traditional Chinese and Portuguese. It will bring a total of 20 supported languages for now, and support for Dutch will launch next Monday, October 28.

Months ago in April, Samsung added the Arabic, Indonesian, and Russian languages to Galaxy AI. Plus, we also had new dialects, like Australian English, Cantonese, and Canadian French.

“Samsung advances its commitment to lowering barriers of language and communication by bringing Galaxy AI to more users,” the South Korean tech giant mentions.

The new languages and dialects will be available for download as language packs from the Settings app on compatible Galaxy devices. Samsung is set to roll out this update by the end of October.

Galaxy AI is a flagship feature that Samsung incorporates in its smartphones, especially devices that launched in recent months. Next year, the company is set to release the Galaxy S25 series, which will boast Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.