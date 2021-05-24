The launch of the latest big update to the space exploration sim had a rough launch to say the least, so much so that David Braben, Frontier founder, has issued an apology.

With players reporting a laundry list of problems with the launch, such as crashing, bugs, and performance issues aplenty, the Steam reviews for Elite Dangerous: Odyssey were quickly driven down to a damning “Mostly Negative.”

The shoddy state of the launch didn’t just have the space sim go into hiding for 3 months, thankfully we’ve all learned our lesson from that. Instead, Frontier has been quick to issue an apology to the fans who were excited for the release, with CEO and Founder of Frontier David Braben making a statement on the forums.

“First and foremost, would like to apologise wholeheartedly to those who have been suffering from these problems. I would like to reassure you that we take these issues very seriously and that they are our top priority and focus,” Braben writes, after already announcing the first hotfix to rectify some of the issues players have been facing.

On top of this, Braben notes that the “second hotfix will be released very soon, which we hope will address more of the reported bugs and bring further stability improvements into the game.”

With the heartfelt apology, the team looks to be taking these issues very seriously, so hopefully there will be fixes for the majority of problems included within the coming hotfixes, as Elite Dangerous: Odyssey does add plenty of interesting content to the space sim.