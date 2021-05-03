Major Nelson’s all-encompassing list of FPS Boost enabled titles has been updated, with the number of available titles increasing by 74 games up to a grand total of 97. 

Microsoft has given another batch of games the FPS Boost treatment, and this time it’s the biggest drop ever, with 74 titles being given the performance-boosting feature. 

This latest assortment of games includes the likes of Deux Ex: Mankind Divided, Dishonored, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Far Cry 5, Halo Wars 2, Wasteland 3, and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, all of which reach 60hz on both Xbox Series X and S consoles.

FPS Boost brings titles up to at least 60hz across the board, when available, with many titles even being pushed to a buttery smooth 120hz. Though this framerate improvement can often come at the cost of resolution in some titles.

This latest dose of performance comes after a number of EA Play titles were given the feature, since, for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users, the majority of the EA Play catalogue is on the service.

