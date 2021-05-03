Major Nelson’s all-encompassing list of FPS Boost enabled titles has been updated, with the number of available titles increasing by 74 games up to a grand total of 97.

Microsoft has given another batch of games the FPS Boost treatment, and this time it’s the biggest drop ever, with 74 titles being given the performance-boosting feature.

This latest assortment of games includes the likes of Deux Ex: Mankind Divided, Dishonored, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Far Cry 5, Halo Wars 2, Wasteland 3, and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, all of which reach 60hz on both Xbox Series X and S consoles.

FPS Boost brings titles up to at least 60hz across the board, when available, with many titles even being pushed to a buttery smooth 120hz. Though this framerate improvement can often come at the cost of resolution in some titles.

Once you start FPS Boosting, you can't stop. Trust us. Check out the full list of enhanced titles: https://t.co/xwn377D2FP pic.twitter.com/B77nhDYIAC — Xbox (@Xbox) May 3, 2021

This latest dose of performance comes after a number of EA Play titles were given the feature, since, for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users, the majority of the EA Play catalogue is on the service.