A group of players in the wartime MMO Foxhole have gone on strike to highlight the issues with the games logistics systems to developer Siege Camp.

After receiving “radio silence” from Canadian developer Siege Camp, over 1800 Foxhole players have banded together to form the “union-esque organisation” Logistics Organisation for General Improvements (L.O.G.I.) and protest the state of the game.

These users, who represent a significant part of Foxhole’s player base, act as logistics forces in the game, so it’s up to them to get sorely needed equipment and ammunition to the frontline troops. With L.O.G.I. members laying down their tools over the weekend, issues are already starting to arise for those on the frontlines.

Speaking to NME, one player revealed that as a result of this ongoing strike, “we have seen a significant increase in demands for equipment on the frontlines” and subsequently “it has gotten a lot of people talking about problems with the system”.

In an open letter addressed to Siege Camp, the frustrated players who make up L.O.G.I. state that recent changes to systems within Foxhole “have increased the stress and responsibility placed on the Logistics player base.”

The open letter went on to state that “we believe that Foxhole should not have a gameplay experience that causes its players this much frustration,” which sounds very reasonable, after all, Foxhole is meant to be a game, not an exercise in wartime cruelty.

Siege Camp is still yet to respond to the issues which L.O.G.I. have raised, and until they do, this in-game strike will likely continue.