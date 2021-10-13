Despite Epic Games only recently acknowledging Innersloth’s existence, it appears that the two brands may be working together to bring something new to Fortnite.

After taking nearly two months to credit Innersloth for the obviously Among Us inspired Fortnite Imposters mode, we would have thought that relations between Epic games and Innersloth were tenuous at best, however, if brand banter is anything to go by, things have never been better.

In the replies to Fortnite’s Twitter post, which finally credited Among Us as the inspiration for their Imposters mode, the Among Us and Fortnite brands had a bit of overly friendly back and forth banter which implied that they may be working on something more together.

“Big fans! We never got to talk about how you inspired us. What do you think about working on something fun together sometime?” Fortnite wrote in a tweet, garnering the overly friendly response of “yesssss have ur Agents contact our Crewmates,” from Among Us’ social media team.

While it’s not currently clear what the two brands could be working on, since Epic Games has already pinched Among Us’ core gameplay for their Imposters mode, there are still plenty of possibilities such as cosmetics or maps for both games which could be inspired by one another.

Big fans! We never got to talk about how you inspired us. What do you think about working on something fun together sometime? — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 12, 2021

Whatever Innersloth and Epic Games are working on, chances are that we won’t know what it is for a while yet. In the meantime, we can at least look forward to the extensive roadmap of content that has been promised for Among Us’ future.