Despite the leaks which have had us all in the know for some time, Fortnite has only now finished its teasing and properly announced Ariana Grande for their upcoming Rift Tour concert series.

Described as a “musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and Ariana Grande collide,” Fortnite’s Rift Tour will be kicking off on August 6th, and running until the 8th to give people plenty of time to watch the virtual performance if they want to.

To celebrate this Rift Tour concert there are going to be even more in-game items available, beyond those already announced, as if you turn up to one of the performances you’ll receive the pink and fluffy “Cuddly Cloudcruiser commemorative Umbrella.”

Ariana Grande will also be appearing in the Item Shop as part of Fortnite’s Icon Series of real-world celebrities. Available on August 4th, this new skin will feature a sparkling outfit as well as a head-bobbing “Piggy Smallz Back Bling” to show off your excitement for the concert.

Despite all of Fortnite’s teasing slow reveals, we have known about the Ariana Grande concert for some time, as two weeks ago there was a huge leak dump onto Reddit, which announced this concert before Epic Games had the chance to themselves.

These leaks also claimed that Season 8 of Fortnite is going to be vaguely themed around Stranger Things with its own monster-filled opposite world called “The Sideways.” According to the leakers, these monsters might even be ridable, and you might be able to do it as characters from both the Justice League and the Suicide Squad as skins are planned for both of those DC properties.