Former T-Mobile CEO suggests running Twitter, Elon Musk says this

Questions are being raised about how competent Elon Musk is to run Twitter. That is because the multi-billionaire has done a lot of things to the microblogging platform after taking the CEO role but later canceled them. Amid the uncertainty, the former T-Mobile CEO, John Legere, has proposed letting him be the CEO.

However, Elon Musk turned down the proposal saying that Twitter would require a technologist. “You can stop managing daily business, and “content moderation” and then support product/technology, let someone else “run” Twitter,” Legere said in the tweet. In the same tweet, Legere also added, “I’m expensive but so is what you paid for twitter.” Replying to the tweet, Musk simply said “No.”

Elon Musk later responded to a tweet posted by Legere explaining why he turned down the suggestion. Although Musk likes both John Legere and former T-Mobile US CEO Mike Sievert, the new Twitter boss believes the microblogging site needs a technologist. “I like both you and Mike! It’s just that Twitter at its core is a software & servers company. The technology needs to evolve rapidly, which requires a technologist,” Musk replied.

Twitter has turned into a hotbed of verified fake profiles and impersonation despite Musk’s attempt to stop them with its revamped Twitter Blue subscription. All the plans Musk had for Twitter to counter bots, spam, and fake profiles backfired and resulted in an increase in fake profiles masquerading as the original person or organization. Musk later paused the blue tick verification system and promised to introduce a more robust verification process.

Twitter’s Blue subscription currently costs $8 a month. Blue subscribers will enjoy features such as priority in replies, half as many ads, the ability to post long videos, and more. Are you willing to pay a monthly fee of $8 to use these features? Let us know in the Comments section.