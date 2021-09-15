Former AWS VP Charlie Bell to lead a new group inside Microsoft

Last month, we reported that AWS Senior Vice President Charlie Bell has joined Microsoft. Today, Microsoft revealed his new role via an internal email sent to employees. Charlie will be leading a new engineering organization that will oversee security, compliance, identity and management solutions.

According to ZDNet, the following teams will be reporting to Charlie and Charlie will be reporting directly to Satya Nadella.

Microsoft 365 Security, Compliance and Management under CVP Harv Bhela; Identity under CVP Joy Chik; Security under CVP Bharat Shah; and the Chief Information Security Office team under CVP Bret Arsenault.

Charlie Bell posted the following on his LinkedIn page regarding his new role:

Source: ZDNet