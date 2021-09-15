Former AWS VP Charlie Bell to lead a new group inside Microsoft

Last month, we reported that AWS Senior Vice President Charlie Bell has joined Microsoft. Today, Microsoft revealed his new role via an internal email sent to employees. Charlie will be leading a new engineering organization that will oversee security, compliance, identity and management solutions.
According to ZDNet, the following teams will be reporting to Charlie and Charlie will be reporting directly to Satya Nadella.
Microsoft 365 Security, Compliance and Management under CVP Harv Bhela; Identity under CVP Joy Chik; Security under CVP Bharat Shah; and the Chief Information Security Office team under CVP Bret Arsenault.
Charlie Bell posted the following on his LinkedIn page regarding his new role:
I’m thrilled to join Microsoft to take on one of the greatest challenges of our time, leading a newly formed engineering organization: Security, Compliance, Identity, and Management. As digital services have become an integral part of our lives, we’re outstripping our ability to provide security and safety. It’s constantly highlighted in the headlines we see every day: fraud, theft, ransomware attacks, public exposure of private data, and even attacks against physical infrastructure. This has been weighing on my mind and the best way I can think to describe it is “digital medievalism,” where organizations and individuals each depend on the walls of their castles and the strength of their citizens against bad actors who can simply retreat to their own castle with the spoils of an attack. We all want a world where safety is an invariant, something that is always true, and we can constantly prove we have. We all want digital civilization. I believe Microsoft is the only company in a position to deliver this and I couldn’t be more excited to work with this talented team to make the world safer for every person and organization on the planet.
Source: ZDNet