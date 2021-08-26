AWS SVP Charlie Bell joins Microsoft

CNBC today reported that AWS Senior Vice President Charlie Bell has joined Microsoft. Charlie served Amazon for about 23 years in various positions. He became Vice President in 1999. He left Amazon.com’s infrastructure organization to join the AWS services leadership role in 2006. Recently, he led the general management of AWS services, including product definition, pricing, P&Ls, software development, and service operations.

Charlie Bell was considered a candidate to become head of AWS since Andy Jassy, the AWS CEO, became Amazon’s CEO replacing Jeff Bezos.

Source: CNBC