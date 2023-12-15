iTunes for Linux - How To Install with Ease

Reading time icon 1 min. read

Calendar icon Updated December 15th, 2023

Calendar icon Published December 15th, 2023

by Sharqa Hameed
updated on Dec 15th, 2023 published on Dec 15th, 2023

Share this article

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tooltip Icon

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

itunes for linux

Apple hasn’t launched iTunes for Linux yet. However, you can still access your Apple music library with the help of Wine.

In this guide, I’ll discuss how to set up iTunes for Linux. So, let’s roll in!

How To Download iTunes for Linux

1. First, install and configure Wine on your system.

2. Visit the iTunes official website and download the installer file as per your system specifications.

Downloading iTunes exe file on Linux

3. Verify if the iTunes installer is downloaded successfully.

Verify iTunes exe file existence on Linux

4. Move to the Downloads directory with cd.

Moving to Downloads folder on Linux

5. Press CTRL+ALT+T to open the terminal and run the “wine iTunes _installer_filename” command.

launching iTunes setup on Linux

6. Click “Agree” to accept the iTunes Software License Agreement.

accepting iTunes license agreement on Linux

7. Select the Destination Folder for iTunes and other Installation options.

selecting folder for storing iTunes installation files

8. Wait for a few seconds until iTunes gets installed.

Installing iTunes on Linux

9. After completing the installation, launch iTunes from your Linux desktop.

Opening iTunes app from desktop

10. At last, sign in to the iTunes store and you’re good to go!

using ITunes on Linux

You may also be interested in:

Now you know how to set up iTunes for Linux. Feel free to share your feedback in the comments below!

More about the topics: linux