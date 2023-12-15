BlueStacks for Linux - How To Install with Ease

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Updated December 15th, 2023

Calendar icon Published December 15th, 2023

by Sharqa Hameed
updated on Dec 15th, 2023 published on Dec 15th, 2023

Share this article

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tooltip Icon

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

bluestacks for Linux

Want to set up BlueStacks for Linux? Unfortunately, there’s no dedicated version of BlueStacks designed for this operating system. However, you can still use it with the help of Windows Virtual Machine (VM).

I’ll show you how to set it up below. So, let’s go!

How To Download and Install BlueStacks for Linux

1. Press CTRL+ALT+T to open the terminal and update system packages with “sudo apt update“.

updating packages on Linux

2. Run “sudo apt-get install virtualbox -y” to install VirtualBox on Linux.

installing virtualbox on Linux

3. Install the VirtualBox extension pack with “sudo apt install virtualbox-ext-pack -y“.

installing virtualbox-ext-pack on Linux

4. Download the Windows ISO file from the official website as per your system specifications.

downloading Windows ISO on linux

5. Open VirtualBox and click the New button to create a Windows (VM).

creating a Windows virtual machine on Linux

6. Specify the location of the downloaded Windows ISO file and follow the installer to create the VM.

specifying windows iso file in linux

7. Now start your Windows VM and navigate to the official website of BlueStacks to download it.

downloading bluestacks on Windows machine on Linux

8. Open your Downloads directory and run the BlueStacks installer file as an Administrator.

running Bluestacks installer on Linux

9. Click on the “Install Now” button.

installing bluestacks on Linux

10. Click on “I agree” to accept the BlueStacks terms of use.

agreeing to bluestacks terms on Linux

11. Wait till the BlueStacks installer downloads the relevant files.

downloading bluestacks files on Linux

12. Enjoy using BlueStacks on your Linux system after successful installation!

running bluestacks on Linux

You may also be interested in:

That’s how you can set up BlueStacks for Linux. Feel free to share your feedback in the comments below!

More about the topics: linux