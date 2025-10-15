How To Add Quick Launch Toolbar In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The Quick Launch toolbar, a beloved feature from older versions of Windows, offered instant access to frequently used applications. While not enabled by default in Windows 11, you can easily recreate this functionality and boost your productivity. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to add a custom toolbar and populate it with your favorite programs for quick and easy access.

By following these instructions, you’ll be able to create a personalized Quick Launch area on your taskbar, mimicking the classic Windows experience. This allows you to launch applications with a single click, streamlining your workflow and saving you valuable time. Let’s dive in and bring this convenient feature back to your Windows 11 desktop.

Want the Quick Launch Toolbar Back in Windows 11?

Step 1: Create a New Folder for Your Shortcuts

Right-click on your desktop.

Select “New” and then “Folder”.

Name the folder something descriptive, like “Quick Launch” or “My Toolbar.”

Step 2: Populate the Folder with Application Shortcuts

Locate the applications you want to include in your Quick Launch toolbar.

Right-click on the application icon (either on your desktop, in the Start Menu, or in File Explorer).

Select “Create shortcut.”

Move or copy the newly created shortcut into the “Quick Launch” folder you created in Step 1. Repeat this process for all the applications you want to add.

Step 3: Create the Toolbar on the Taskbar

Right-click on an empty area of the taskbar.

Select “Toolbars” and then “New toolbar…”

In the dialog box that appears, navigate to the “Quick Launch” folder you created in Step 1 and select it.

Click “Select Folder.”

Step 4: Customize the Toolbar (Optional)

Right-click on the newly created toolbar on the taskbar. It might initially display the folder name.

Uncheck “Show Text” to hide the folder name and display only the icons.

Uncheck “Show Title” to remove the “Quick Launch” title.

If the icons are too large, right-click the toolbar, select “View,” and choose “Small icons.”

You may need to unlock the taskbar to move the toolbar to your preferred location. Right-click the taskbar and uncheck “Lock the taskbar.” Then, drag the toolbar to the desired position. Once positioned, re-lock the taskbar.

Step 5: Add or Remove Shortcuts

To add more shortcuts, simply create new shortcuts and move them into the “Quick Launch” folder. They will automatically appear in the toolbar.

To remove shortcuts, delete them from the “Quick Launch” folder.

Tips

You can also add shortcuts to files, folders, and websites to your Quick Launch toolbar.

Consider organizing your Quick Launch folder with subfolders for better organization if you have a large number of shortcuts.

For a cleaner look, use custom icons for your shortcuts.

Quick Access is Back!

Adding a Quick Launch toolbar in Windows 11 is a simple way to improve your workflow and access your favorite applications with ease. By following these steps, you can customize your taskbar to suit your specific needs and enjoy the convenience of a personalized Quick Launch area.

FAQ

How do I remove the Quick Launch toolbar? Right-click on the toolbar on the taskbar and uncheck the toolbar name (e.g., “Quick Launch”).

Can I add websites to the Quick Launch toolbar? Yes, create a shortcut to the website and place it in the Quick Launch folder.

Why are my Quick Launch icons too big? Right-click on the toolbar, select “View,” and choose “Small icons.”

How do I move the Quick Launch toolbar to a different location on the taskbar? Unlock the taskbar (right-click and uncheck “Lock the taskbar”), drag the toolbar to the desired location, and then re-lock the taskbar.

Can I customize the icons in the Quick Launch toolbar? Yes, right-click on the shortcut in the Quick Launch folder, select “Properties,” click “Change Icon,” and choose a new icon.

Comparing Taskbar Customization Options

Feature Quick Launch Toolbar (Custom) Pinned Apps (Default) Customization Highly customizable Limited Icon Size Adjustable Fixed Folder Support Yes No Organization Can be organized into folders No Number of Items Virtually unlimited Limited by taskbar space Setup Complexity Requires manual setup Simple pinning

