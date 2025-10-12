Fix: AirPods Connected But No Sound On Windows 11/10

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Experiencing the frustration of your AirPods connecting to your Windows 11 or 10 computer but producing no sound is a common issue. While Bluetooth pairing seems successful, the audio stubbornly refuses to play through your AirPods, leaving you with silence. This guide provides a comprehensive set of troubleshooting steps to help you restore audio output to your AirPods on your Windows machine.

This problem can stem from a variety of sources, ranging from incorrect audio settings and outdated drivers to Bluetooth connectivity glitches. By systematically working through the solutions outlined below, you should be able to pinpoint the root cause and get your AirPods working seamlessly with your Windows computer again.

How Do I Get Sound From My AirPods On Windows 11/10?

Check the Volume Levels

Sometimes the simplest solution is the correct one.

Ensure the volume on your computer is not muted or set too low. Check the volume level within the application you’re using. Verify the volume on your AirPods themselves, if they have volume controls.

Set AirPods as the Default Audio Device

Windows may be routing audio to a different output device.

Right-click the speaker icon in the system tray. Select “Open Sound settings”. In the “Output” section, choose your AirPods from the dropdown menu. If you see two entries for your AirPods (Stereo and Hands-Free AG Audio), try selecting the “Stereo” option. Click “More sound settings”. In the “Playback” tab, right-click on your AirPods and select “Set as Default Device”. If there’s a separate entry for “AirPods Hands-Free AG Audio”, right-click it and select “Disable”. This can sometimes resolve conflicts. Click “Apply” and then “OK”.

Disconnect and Reconnect Your AirPods

A simple Bluetooth reset can often resolve connectivity issues.

Open the “Settings” app (Windows key + I). Go to “Bluetooth & devices”. Locate your AirPods in the list of paired devices. Click the three dots next to your AirPods and select “Remove device”. Confirm the removal. Put your AirPods back in their charging case and close the lid for 15 seconds. Open the lid, and put your AirPods in pairing mode (usually by pressing the button on the back of the case until the status light flashes). Click “Add device” in the Bluetooth settings on your computer. Select “Bluetooth”. Select your AirPods from the list of available devices. Follow any on-screen prompts to complete the pairing process.

Outdated or corrupted Bluetooth drivers can cause connectivity problems.

Right-click the Start button and select “Device Manager”. Expand the “Bluetooth” category. Right-click on your Bluetooth adapter and select “Update driver”. Choose “Search automatically for drivers”. If Windows doesn’t find a newer driver, visit your computer manufacturer’s website and download the latest Bluetooth driver for your model. Install the downloaded driver and restart your computer.

Run the Bluetooth Troubleshooter

Windows has a built-in troubleshooter that can automatically detect and fix Bluetooth problems.

Open the “Settings” app (Windows key + I). Go to “System” and then “Troubleshoot”. Click “Other troubleshooters”. Find “Bluetooth” in the list and click “Run”. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the troubleshooting process.

Disable Audio Enhancements

Audio enhancements can sometimes interfere with Bluetooth audio.

Right-click the speaker icon in the system tray. Select “Open Sound settings”. Click “More sound settings”. In the “Playback” tab, select your AirPods and click “Properties”. Go to the “Enhancements” tab. Check the box that says “Disable all enhancements”. Click “Apply” and then “OK”.

Check Audio Services

Ensure that the necessary audio services are running.

Press Windows Key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type services.msc and press Enter. Locate the “Bluetooth Audio Gateway Service” and “Bluetooth Support Service”. Right-click each service and select “Properties”. In the “Startup type” dropdown, choose “Automatic”. If the service is not running, click “Start”. Click “Apply” and then “OK”.

Tips

Make sure your AirPods are charged.

Try using your AirPods with another device (like your phone) to rule out a hardware issue.

Keep your Bluetooth adapter drivers updated.

Getting Your AirPods Sounding Great Again

Troubleshooting audio issues with AirPods on Windows can be frustrating, but by systematically checking your settings, drivers, and Bluetooth connection, you can usually resolve the problem. Remember to start with the simplest solutions first and work your way through the more advanced steps.

FAQ

Why are my AirPods connected but there is no sound on Windows 10? This can be due to incorrect audio settings, outdated drivers, or Bluetooth connectivity issues.

How do I make my AirPods the default audio device on Windows 11? Go to Settings > System > Sound, and select your AirPods from the Output device list.

What do I do if my Bluetooth drivers are outdated? Update your Bluetooth drivers through Device Manager or by downloading the latest drivers from your computer manufacturer’s website.

Why is the sound quality bad when using AirPods on Windows? This can be due to the “Hands-Free AG Audio” profile being used. Try disabling it and using the “Stereo” profile instead.

Can interference cause AirPods to not work properly on Windows? Yes, Bluetooth signals can be affected by interference from other electronic devices. Try moving away from other devices that may be causing interference.

