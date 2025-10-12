Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Windows XP, despite its age, holds a special place in many users’ hearts. Its simplicity and compatibility made it a beloved operating system. While Microsoft officially ended support years ago, many of its applications continue to function flawlessly even in 2025. This article explores some of the most useful and enduring Windows XP applications that still work today.

So, what Windows XP apps are still surprisingly useful in 2025?

XP Classics: Apps Still Kicking In 2025?

Compatibility Mode Champions

Many older applications run perfectly well on newer versions of Windows thanks to compatibility mode. Right-clicking the executable file, selecting “Properties,” navigating to the “Compatibility” tab, and choosing “Windows XP” from the dropdown menu often works wonders. This simple trick allows you to enjoy the functionality of your favorite XP programs on modern hardware.

Classic Games That Endure

Many classic games designed for Windows XP continue to be playable in 2025. These games often require no special configuration and can be run directly after installation. Some may benefit from compatibility mode settings or community-created patches to resolve graphical or performance issues.

Essential Utilities That Stand the Test of Time

Certain utilities designed for Windows XP remain surprisingly relevant. Their core functionality continues to be useful, and they often provide a lightweight alternative to more modern, resource-intensive applications.

7-Zip

7-Zip is a free and open-source file archiver with a high compression ratio. It supports various archive formats, including 7z, ZIP, TAR, GZIP, and BZIP2. It’s a valuable tool for compressing and decompressing files, saving storage space, and facilitating file sharing.

7-Zip’s intuitive interface and command-line support make it suitable for both novice and advanced users. Its strong encryption capabilities provide added security for sensitive data. It is a lightweight application that doesn’t consume significant system resources.

Key Features:

High compression ratio

Supports multiple archive formats

Strong AES-256 encryption

Integration with Windows Explorer

Pricing: Free

Notepad++

Notepad++ is a free source code editor and Notepad replacement that supports several languages. It’s a powerful text editor with features like syntax highlighting, code folding, and auto-completion. It’s a popular choice for programmers and web developers.

Notepad++ is highly customizable and supports plugins to extend its functionality. Its tabbed interface allows you to work with multiple files simultaneously. It is also a lightweight application that doesn’t consume significant system resources.

Key Features:

Syntax highlighting for various languages

Code folding and auto-completion

Tabbed interface

Plugin support

Pricing: Free

IrfanView

IrfanView is a fast and compact image viewer, editor, and converter. It supports a wide range of image formats, including BMP, JPEG, GIF, PNG, TIFF, and many more. It offers basic image editing features like cropping, resizing, and color correction.

IrfanView is known for its speed and efficiency. It’s a lightweight application that doesn’t consume significant system resources. Its plugin support allows you to extend its functionality with features like audio and video playback.

Key Features:

Supports a wide range of image formats

Basic image editing features

Fast and compact

Plugin support

Pricing: Free (for non-commercial use)

Foxit Reader

Foxit Reader is a PDF reader that is known for its small size and fast performance. It allows you to view, annotate, and print PDF documents. It offers a user-friendly interface and various features like text highlighting and commenting.

Foxit Reader is a lightweight application that doesn’t consume significant system resources. It is a popular alternative to Adobe Acrobat Reader. It also offers advanced features like PDF creation and editing in its paid versions.

Key Features:

Fast and lightweight

PDF annotation and commenting

User-friendly interface

Supports PDF forms

Pricing: Free (Standard version), Paid versions available with more features.

The GIMP

GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) is a free and open-source image editor. It offers a wide range of features, including image retouching, composition, and authoring. It’s a powerful alternative to Adobe Photoshop.

GIMP is highly customizable and supports plugins to extend its functionality. Its advanced features make it suitable for professional graphic designers and photographers. It is also a cross-platform application that runs on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Key Features:

Advanced image editing features

Highly customizable

Plugin support

Cross-platform compatibility

Pricing: Free

Feature Comparison Table

Application Description Key Features Pricing 7-Zip File archiver High compression ratio, multiple archive formats, AES-256 encryption, Windows Explorer integration Free Notepad++ Source code editor Syntax highlighting, code folding, auto-completion, tabbed interface, plugin support Free IrfanView Image viewer, editor, and converter Wide range of image formats, basic image editing, fast and compact, plugin support Free (for non-commercial use) Foxit Reader PDF reader Fast and lightweight, PDF annotation, user-friendly interface, supports PDF forms Free (Standard), Paid versions available The GIMP Image editor Advanced image editing, highly customizable, plugin support, cross-platform Free

Tips for Running XP Apps on Modern Systems

Run as Administrator: Right-click the application’s executable file and select “Run as administrator.” This can resolve permission issues that prevent the application from running correctly.

Right-click the application’s executable file and select “Run as administrator.” This can resolve permission issues that prevent the application from running correctly. Disable Visual Themes: Some older applications may not be compatible with modern visual themes. Disabling visual themes can improve compatibility.

Right-click on the desktop. Select “Personalize.” Choose a basic theme.

Experiment with Compatibility Settings: Try different compatibility settings to find the one that works best for your application.

Right-click the application’s executable file. Select “Properties.” Navigate to the “Compatibility” tab. Experiment with different settings.

Why these XP apps are still relevant

Despite advancements in technology, many Windows XP applications continue to offer valuable functionality in 2025. Their simplicity, efficiency, and compatibility make them a viable option for users who prefer lightweight and reliable software.

FAQ

Will Windows XP programs work on Windows 10 or 11?

Many Windows XP programs can work on Windows 10 or 11 using compatibility mode. Right-click the program’s executable file, select “Properties,” go to the “Compatibility” tab, and choose “Windows XP” from the dropdown menu.

How do I fix compatibility issues with older programs?

Try running the program as an administrator, disabling visual themes, or experimenting with different compatibility settings. You can also search online for community-created patches or fixes.

Are there any security risks associated with running older programs?

Older programs may have security vulnerabilities that are not patched. It’s important to use caution when running older programs and to keep your operating system and antivirus software up to date.

Where can I find older Windows XP programs?

Many older Windows XP programs can be found on archive websites or through online searches. Be sure to download programs from trusted sources to avoid malware.

Why do some people still use Windows XP?

Some people still use Windows XP because they prefer its simplicity, compatibility, or because they have older hardware that is not compatible with newer operating systems.

Continued Relevance of XP Software

Many programs designed for Windows XP remain functional and useful in 2025, demonstrating the enduring quality of certain software applications. By leveraging compatibility modes and exploring available resources, users can continue to benefit from these classic tools.

