A week ago reliable leaker Evan Blass posted new pictures of the Fitbit Charge 5.

Now new leaker Snoopy has posted an ad for the fitness tracker and also revealed its pricing.

Fitbit Charge 5

179 USDhttps://t.co/6bhJFPBI6x — Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) August 22, 2021

The Fitbit Charge 5 will cost $179 and include features such as GPS tracking, ECG monitor and an EDA stress sensor.

See the ad below:

The other obvious improvement over the Fitbit Charge 4 is the presence of a colour screen.

Gallery

The Charge 5 renders features a date, the 23rd of October, and it may be that this is when Fitbit intends to unveil its new 2021 devices.