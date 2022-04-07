First Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus phone may launch sooner than you think

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is currently powering most of the premium category Android phones. However, a new and more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, which happens to be the successor of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, may replace its predecessor as a preferred chipset for many flagship Android phones starting from June.

According to a post on the South Korean online platform Naver, the first handset to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus may release at the end of June or early July. Without mentioning anything about which phone will get it first, the Korean blog has said that users in China will have the hands-on experience before users in other parts of the world. This could also mean that a Chinese phone brand will release a new phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus at the end of June or early July.

OnePlus 10 Ultra is rumored to release in the June-July timeframe, and it’s the only popular brand releasing its premium phone in that period of time. But rumor has it that the OnePlus 10 Ultra will get processing power from Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and not the ‘Plus’ variant of it.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus will face fierce competition from MediaTek Dimensity 9000, and only time will tell who beats whom. Meanwhile, Qualcomm will announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus in May. Hopefully, we will have complete clarity on which smartphone will get it first when Qualcomm launches the new chipset.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus will be very similar to its predecessor in terms of key specifications. However, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 refresh will offer better thermals and sustained performance than the regular model. It will also be a bit pricier than the regular chipset. It will be interesting to see whether phone makers increase the price of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus-powered phones.

Do you think better thermals and sustained performance in Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus justify the price hike? Share your thoughts in the comments.