Qualcomm has announced its new processor for the next generation of flagship smartphones for 2022.

This year it is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the successor to the Snapdragon 888 process.

Built on a 4nm process, the SoC includes its own X65 5G modem which offers up to 10 GB download speeds over 5G cellular networks and 3.6 GB over WIFI 6 and a 6E router.

It also features a new 7th generation AI engine, which is 4 times faster and the new Adreno GPU offers 30% faster rendering with 25% less power consumption. It now also supports aptX Lossless Bluetooth codec which can deliver up to CD-quality 16-bit 44.1kHz audio streaming.

On the camera front the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 now offers an 18-bit signal processor which can process 4000 times more data than the 14-bit Spectra ISP found on the Snapdragon 888, allowing the device to capture of to 3.2 gigapixels per second, or more practically it can process video streams from three 36 megapixel cameras simultaneously.

This means 8K HDR at 30 fps is child’s play as is UHD capture at 120 fps, and even more extreme 960 fps at 720p.

A new unique feature is the ability to constantly process video using a low-power always-on signal processor, allowing features such as always-on face detection and biometric identification.

Continuing in the security vein, the device also features a Trust Management Engine and supports Google’s Android Ready SE standard (for storing digital car keys and IDs) out of the box.

The first devices powered by the processor are likely to hit the market in the next month, with many more in H1 2022.

See Qualcomm’s buzz video showing off the features below and see the full spec sheet here:

via Engadget.