We have been expecting some more leaks as we get closer to the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and today reliable leaker Evan Blass has delivered, with the first proper marketing renders of the upcoming devices.

The leak of course matches the rather degraded pictures of the actual devices leaked some weeks ago.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, has 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512 GB storage capacity, 4,380mAh battery and 25W fast charging support. It will also reportedly have an in-display fingerprint reader and an under-display front-facing camera. The render however either shows a very obvious Under Display Camera or a normal punch-hole camera. The device is expected to be slightly lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and also significantly cheaper.

The render confirms S-Pen support, but that, like the Samsung Galaxy S21, the pen will not have a dedicated silo in the device. Read our full rumour round-up of that device here.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to feature similar specs, a larger external display, a two-tone design with small bezels and a 6.7x inch, 120Hz, UTG internal display.

The devices are expected to hit the market around the 3rd of August 2021, with volume production already started.