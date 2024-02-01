PC app of the newly expanded Quick Share won't come before at least July
Updated February 1st, 2024
Published February 1st, 2024
Key notes
- PC app for for Quick Share will be out in Q3 2024.
- Quick Share will become the go-to file-sharing option for Android, Chromebook, and Windows PC.
- It will be pre-installed on devices and available on devices supporting Nearby Share.
The PC apps for Samsung’s Quick Share and Google’s Nearby Share will reportedly be “integrated” by Q3 of 2024. On the other hand, Google may have started rolling out Quick Share to some Android users. One user reports seeing the new Quick Share (formerly Nearby Share) on their Pixel phone.
This update will primarily consist of a new logo reflecting the planned integration of Quick Share with Google’s Nearby Share feature. However, it is important to note that no changes have been made to the app’s functionality.
Quick Share will soon be the go-to, built-in option for sharing anything between your Android, Chromebook, and Windows PC as a pre-installed app (thanks to Google and LG). It will also be available on devices that currently support Nearby Share.
While the updated Quick Share app on Windows doesn’t offer any new features, the new logo hints at upcoming developments that could simplify file sharing across various devices. Users who rely on existing Quick Share features can continue to do so, and Nearby Share offers an alternative for broader compatibility.