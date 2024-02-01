PC app of the newly expanded Quick Share won't come before at least July

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

The PC apps for Samsung’s Quick Share and Google’s Nearby Share will reportedly be “integrated” by Q3 of 2024. On the other hand, Google may have started rolling out Quick Share to some Android users. One user reports seeing the new Quick Share (formerly Nearby Share) on their Pixel phone.

The PC apps for Samsung's Quick Share and Google's Nearby Share are reportedly going to be "integrated" by Q3 of 2024, according to a Samsung Quick Share platform manager.



Also:



* Samsung says their rollout of the latest version of Quick Share to Galaxy devices will be… pic.twitter.com/s8JrgKdYvi — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 31, 2024

This update will primarily consist of a new logo reflecting the planned integration of Quick Share with Google’s Nearby Share feature. However, it is important to note that no changes have been made to the app’s functionality.

Quick Share will soon be the go-to, built-in option for sharing anything between your Android, Chromebook, and Windows PC as a pre-installed app (thanks to Google and LG). It will also be available on devices that currently support Nearby Share.

While the updated Quick Share app on Windows doesn’t offer any new features, the new logo hints at upcoming developments that could simplify file sharing across various devices. Users who rely on existing Quick Share features can continue to do so, and Nearby Share offers an alternative for broader compatibility.