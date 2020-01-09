At CES 2020, Lenovo announced the ThinkPad X1 Fold which, as the name suggests is a foldable tablet. The major highlight of the ThinkPad X1 Fold was the fact that it comes with Windows 10X. In case you don’t remember, Microsoft announced Windows 10X at the Surface event in October. The OS is an optimized version of Windows 10 designed for foldable and dual-screen devices.

While Microsoft is still perfecting their devices, Lenovo went ahead and announced ThinkPad X1 Fold. Today, the folks over at Neowin got a chance to play with the device at the event and it looks to be a solid competition to other laptops. Neowin noted that Windows 10X is still not finished and Lenovo is using the ‘vanilla’ version of Windows 10X which is expected to come with Surface Neo.

The about page on the device gave a glimpse at the specs. Since the device seems to be running on an unannounced Intel CPU, there’s no name listed but the base clock speed is mentioned as 1.40 GHz. Apart from that, the device comes with 8 GB of RAM. In terms of ports, the PC offers a USB Type-C Gen1 port, a USB Type-C Gen2 port, a DisplayPort via USB Type-C, WiFi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.0 and 5G / LTE / 4G (Cat.20) with SIM card slot.

Overall the device does look solid and even though Windows 10X is a work in progress, OEMs are starting to adopt the ecosystem. The device is expected to retail at $2,499 so it’s not exactly affordable.