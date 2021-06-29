Apple has reigned unchallenged for a decade when it comes to mobile processor performance, but that may be about to change.

AMD has been working with Samsung to bring their Radeon GPU to Samsung Exynos processors. Now the first benchmarks leaked showing that the effort is paying off big time.

Posted by reliable leaker Ice Universe, the screenshot of the Wild Life part of the 3dMark benchmark shows the Exynos chipset with the AMD Radeon GPU and Cortex-A77 CPU scoring 8,134 points with an average frame rate of 50fps, vs the typical score of 7,442 points with an average frame rate of 40fps for the iPhone 12 with its A14 processor.

It is notable that performance would be even better Samsung moves to ARM’s latest Cortex-X2 and Cortex-A710 CPU cores, which are faster than the Cortex-A77 cores tested.

Apple’s M1 processor is still faster, however, scoring a typical 17,000 points in 3DMark’s Wild Life test, but that is obviously with much higher heat dissipation.

Of course, Apple is due to pull another rabbit out of the hat with the iPhone 13, but is good to finally have a competitive solution on other platforms.

via SamMobile