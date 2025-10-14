Top Picks: TV Recording Software For Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Recording your favorite TV shows, movies, or live events on your Windows PC can be incredibly convenient. Whether you want to watch them later, create a personal archive, or share them with friends and family, having the right TV recording software is essential. This article explores some of the best options available for Windows users, focusing on their features, ease of use, and overall performance.

Finding the perfect TV recording software can feel overwhelming with so many choices. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top contenders, detailing what makes each one stand out. From user-friendly interfaces to advanced recording capabilities, we’ll help you choose the software that best fits your needs.

What’s the Best TV Recording Software for Windows?

BlazeVideo HDTV Player

BlazeVideo HDTV Player is a feature-rich software solution for watching, recording, and managing TV programs on your Windows PC. It supports a wide range of TV tuner cards and offers advanced recording options, including scheduled recordings and time-shifting. With its intuitive interface, BlazeVideo makes it easy to capture your favorite shows and movies.

BlazeVideo HDTV Player enables users to record TV shows in high quality, ensuring a crisp and clear viewing experience. The software also supports electronic program guides (EPG), making it easy to find and schedule recordings of your favorite programs. Its ability to pause, rewind, and fast-forward live TV enhances the viewing experience, offering maximum flexibility.

Key Features:

Supports multiple TV tuner cards

Scheduled recording and time-shifting

Electronic Program Guide (EPG) support

High-quality recording

Intuitive user interface

Pricing: $49.95

WinTV

WinTV is a popular choice for recording TV on Windows PCs, offering a range of features for capturing and managing your favorite programs. It supports both analog and digital TV signals, making it compatible with a variety of TV tuner cards. WinTV’s user-friendly interface and robust recording capabilities make it a solid option for both casual and advanced users.

WinTV’s strength lies in its simplicity and reliability, allowing users to record TV shows with ease. The software also supports picture-in-picture (PIP) mode, allowing you to watch TV while working on other tasks. Its ability to record in various formats, including MPEG-2 and H.264, provides flexibility in managing recorded content.

Key Features:

Supports analog and digital TV signals

Picture-in-picture (PIP) mode

Records in various formats (MPEG-2, H.264)

User-friendly interface

Scheduled recordings

Pricing: $29.99

ChrisPC PVR

ChrisPC PVR is designed to record live TV channels from various sources, including IPTV, satellite, and cable. It allows users to record multiple channels simultaneously and offers features like automatic channel scanning and EPG support. ChrisPC PVR’s versatility and advanced recording options make it a powerful tool for TV enthusiasts.

ChrisPC PVR offers a comprehensive recording solution, allowing users to capture TV shows from a wide range of sources. Its ability to record multiple channels simultaneously is a significant advantage for those who want to record multiple programs at the same time. The software also supports customizable recording profiles, allowing users to optimize recording settings for different channels.

Key Features:

Records live TV channels from various sources

Simultaneous recording of multiple channels

Automatic channel scanning

EPG support

Customizable recording profiles

Pricing: Free (with limitations); Pro version available for $59.99

DVBViewer

DVBViewer is a versatile TV viewing and recording application for Windows, supporting a wide range of TV standards, including DVB-S, DVB-T, and DVB-C. It offers advanced features like time-shifting, scheduled recordings, and support for multiple audio and video codecs. DVBViewer’s flexibility and customization options make it a popular choice among power users.

DVBViewer’s strength lies in its flexibility and customization options, allowing users to tailor the software to their specific needs. The software also supports a wide range of plugins, extending its functionality and adding new features. Its ability to stream live TV to other devices on your network makes it a versatile solution for home entertainment.

Key Features:

Supports various TV standards (DVB-S, DVB-T, DVB-C)

Time-shifting and scheduled recordings

Support for multiple audio and video codecs

Plugin support

Streaming capabilities

Pricing: €25

NextPVR

NextPVR is a free and open-source personal video recorder (PVR) application for Windows. It allows users to record live TV, schedule recordings, and manage their media library. NextPVR’s simplicity and extensibility make it a popular choice for those who want a customizable and cost-effective TV recording solution.

NextPVR’s open-source nature and extensibility make it a versatile choice for users who want a customizable TV recording solution. The software also supports a wide range of plugins, allowing users to add new features and functionality. Its ability to integrate with other media center applications makes it a seamless addition to any home entertainment setup.

Key Features:

Free and open-source

Live TV recording

Scheduled recordings

Media library management

Plugin support

Pricing: Free

MediaPortal

MediaPortal is a free and open-source media center application for Windows that includes TV recording capabilities. It allows users to watch and record live TV, manage their media library, and stream content to other devices. MediaPortal’s comprehensive feature set and customizable interface make it a powerful solution for home entertainment.

MediaPortal offers a comprehensive media center solution, including TV recording capabilities. The software also supports a wide range of plugins, allowing users to add new features and functionality. Its ability to stream content to other devices on your network makes it a versatile solution for home entertainment.

Key Features:

Free and open-source

Live TV recording

Media library management

Streaming capabilities

Customizable interface

Pricing: Free

Tips

Check Compatibility: Before purchasing or downloading any software, ensure it is compatible with your TV tuner card and Windows operating system.

Before purchasing or downloading any software, ensure it is compatible with your TV tuner card and Windows operating system. Read Reviews: Look for user reviews and ratings to get an idea of the software’s performance and reliability.

Look for user reviews and ratings to get an idea of the software’s performance and reliability. Try Before You Buy: If possible, download a trial version of the software to test its features and ease of use before committing to a purchase.

If possible, download a trial version of the software to test its features and ease of use before committing to a purchase. Consider Your Needs: Think about the features that are most important to you, such as scheduled recordings, EPG support, or simultaneous recording of multiple channels.

Think about the features that are most important to you, such as scheduled recordings, EPG support, or simultaneous recording of multiple channels. Keep Software Updated: Regularly update your TV recording software to ensure optimal performance and compatibility with the latest TV standards.

Top TV Recording Choices

Choosing the right TV recording software for your Windows PC depends on your specific needs and preferences. Whether you prioritize ease of use, advanced features, or cost-effectiveness, there’s a solution out there for you.

Feature Comparison

Feature BlazeVideo HDTV Player WinTV ChrisPC PVR DVBViewer NextPVR MediaPortal Price $49.95 $29.99 Free/$59.99 €25 Free Free Analog TV Support Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Digital TV Support Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes EPG Support Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Time-Shifting Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Simultaneous Recording No No Yes No No No

FAQ

What is the best software to record TV shows?

The best software depends on your needs, but BlazeVideo HDTV Player, WinTV, and ChrisPC PVR are popular choices.

Can I record TV shows on my computer?

Yes, you can record TV shows on your computer

Related reading