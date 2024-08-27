Finally, a quick reply feature is coming to Gmail mobile app. Phew.

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Google has announced that the Gmail mobile app is getting a new feature that (unexpectedly) is not available for some time: the quick reply feature. You may not believe that it really did take the tech giant this long to finally bring this feature to mobile users.

In a recent product update, Google mentions that the quick reply feature is now coming to Android devices, gradually rolling out to Google Workspace customers and individual subscribers. For folks using iOS devices, this feature will be available “later this year.”

TL;DR, it’s like simple chatting. With this feature available, you can respond to emails directly from the conversation view without opening a new screen. That’s handy, lightweight, and quick, with a full-screen compose option still available for more detailed replies.

“Previously, there were only options to Reply, Reply all or Forward a message when in the conversation view of an email on your Gmail app. Upon selecting one of those options, you’d be directed to a full screen compose view to send your reply,” Google mentions.

Speaking of Google Workspace, the tech giant has also been working to integrate its Gemini app across productivity services. We now have Gemini for Google Workspace, launched in February, that lets you make the most out of Google AI on apps like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Akin to Copilot on Windows 11 and Microsoft 365 productivity suit, Gemini can also help you with writing, analyzing data, generating images, and more. Two subscription plans are available for businesses, with options for advanced features and secure chat.