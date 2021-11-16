Files is an increasingly popular 3rd party open-source file manager for Windows which leverages the latest features of the Windows platform including Fluent Design, seamless updates, and APIs which enable the performance and lifecycle behaviour that users expect.

It features:

Tabs

Cloud integration

Shell extensions support (in the right click context menu)

Column view browsing

FTP support

Can be set as the default file manager

The app is popular with power users, and with the help of renowned Windows on ARM hacker Gustave Monce, the app has now been ported to ARM64, with no emulated x86 elements retained, meaning the app will be blazingly fast on ARM laptops.

This weekend I helped port over the incredible @FilesForWindows app to ARM64 without any x86/x64 component left! App runs so much faster. Pull request is done and is waiting for merge. Also got a nice .NET 6 upgrade for the broker. All tested on a 950 XL pic.twitter.com/xEO7xPMAcK — Gustave Monce (@gus33000) November 14, 2021

The AMR version is expected to be included in the next release of the app.

The ARM64 version will be included in the next release. — Files (@FilesForWindows) November 16, 2021

This should mean much better performance, whether you are on a pokey Snapdragon 8cx laptop or a blazing fast Apple M1.

Files v2 is free and can be found in the Store here.

Thanks, Samantha for the tip.