FedEx is developing a new feature called “Crosstrack” for its mobile app that will help it compete better with Shopify’s Shop app. According to reports, the feature will track the deliveries from other services like Target, Wayfair, eBay, and more.

“FedEx is constantly exploring digital experience concepts to help meet our customers’ needs. This is one of the many things we have tested with customers,” a FedEx spokesperson confirmed the feature being developed.

FedEx showed the feature in development with TechCrunch, which seems to offer two sections. The first tab will be labeled “FedEx,” while the second one will be named “Crosstrack.” As expected, the former will show the deliveries from FedEx, while the second one will be for expected deliveries from other companies. Here, app users will also be given all the essential details about their delivery and the sender’s information, including the tracking number and scheduled delivery date. According to TechCrunch, the item will then be marked with a green checkmark in the app once the receiver gets the package.

As of now, FedEx still hasn’t provided any other specific details about the feature. It is still a concept that the company is testing, so there might still be significant changes to expect. But in case it is officially launched by FedEx, it will be a big attracting point for the FedEx mobile app.