Microsoft Bing’s new integration with Shopify is now available for users

Back in October, Microsoft announced a partnership with Shopify to bring product listings from more than 1.7 million Shopify merchants to Microsoft Bing. This integration is now live for consumers. Shopify products are now listed in the Shopping tab on Microsoft Bing. Also, customers can easily check out these products quickly and securely by clicking the “Buy Now” link to reach the shopping cart page directly.
Shopify is integrated into the Shopping vertical on Microsoft Bing, and when you search for products, you will find the wide selection, as well as “Buy now” button to easily complete your shopping.
Source: Microsoft
