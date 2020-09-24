Feature roadmap of WinUI is finally available

by Pradeep

 

winUI

Microsoft today announced the release of WinUI 3.0 feature roadmap. The feature roadmap table included below will offer you the status on WinUI 3 features, and the expected date of availability. As you can expect from any project development, there might be changes in the below plan. You can check the source link periodically for latest updates.

WinUI 3 is a UI layer that takes the decoupled UWP XAML Visual Layer, the WinUI 2 library, and combines it with more modern features and capabilities. This layer can be used in any Desktop app or UWP app.

WinUI 3.0 feature roadmap:

Customer CapabilityPreview 2 (July 2020)Preview 3 (Nov 2020)WinUI 3.0 (2021)Post-3.0 (3.x releases)
Ready for production appsYY
WinUI in Desktop (Win32) apps*YYYY
Supports MSIX DeploymentYYYY
Supports non-MSIX deploymentY
WinUI works downlevel to Windows 10 version 1803 and aboveYYYY
ARM64 supportYYY
.NET 5 Support for UWP appsY
.NET 5 Support for Desktop appsYYYY
Works on Windows 10XY
Works on additional Windows form factors (Xbox, HoloLens, IoT, Surface Hub)Y
<SwapChainPanel>YYYY
Off-thread input for SwapChainPanelsZY
Chromium-based WebView2YYYY
Title Bar customization for UWP appsY
Title Bar customization for Desktop appsXXYY
XAML IslandsY
Multi-window support for Desktop appsXYYY
Drag and dropYYY
Acrylic materialY
Reveal HighlightY
Fluent ShadowsXXXY
Rounded cornersY
Media ControlsY
Input validation for data fieldsXXZY
<MapControl>Z
<InkCanvas>Y
RenderTargetBitmapZY
* For Preview 2: Single content tree-only. Supports C# or C++. Includes VSIX-based project templates, XAML Win32 app model support, etc. This will no longer be a restriction in Preview 3.

Legend:

Y – Included, or planned to be included

X – Partial Capability

Z – Stretch goal

Source: Microsoft

