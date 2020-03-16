The Windows UI Library (WinUI) is the official native Microsoft UI controls and features for Windows UWP apps.

Microsoft says WinUI is the easiest way to build great Fluent Design experiences for Windows. It can be used in any Windows 10 UWP XAML app, or in a Xamarin.

Microsoft has launched a new website to promote the open-source solution for developers, touting the following features:

Modern and Seamless UIs

WinUI makes it easy to build modern, seamless UIs that feel natural to use on every Windows device. It embodies Fluent Design to enable intuitive, accessible, and powerful experiences and the latest user interface patterns.

WinUI is powered by a highly optimized C++ core that delivers blistering performance, long battery life, and responsive interactivity that professional developers demand. Its lower system utilization allows it to run on a wider range of hardware, ensuring your sophisticated workloads run with ease.

WinUI will never force you to update – you choose when to adopt a new version. Our commitment to open source development means you have a voice in the platform’s future.

Future-proof your app with WinUI. With 1 billion devices running Windows 10, and used in Microsoft’s own industry applications, WinUI continually expands to meet the needs of every modern device.

WinUI offers a state-of-the-art UI framework for all Windows apps across both Win32 and UWP. It provides a way to gradually migrate existing apps written in familiar technologies like MFC, Winforms, Silverlight, and WPF, allowing you to move these applications forward at your own pace. It also supports familiar languages spanning C++, C#, Visual Basic, and even Javascript via React Native for Windows.

With our partner platforms, you can write your app in a variety of languages and see it run as-good-as-native on Windows, other operating systems, and the web.

With expansive documentation, videos, blog posts, and recorded monthly Community Calls where you get your questions answered, WinUI is rich with educational materials designed to empower you and your development decisions.

Read more at Microsoft here, and find the framework at Github here.

Via Neowin