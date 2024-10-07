FC2 Downloader: 6 Best Tried and Tested Apps

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

These are the best FC2 downloaders for offline viewing of FC2 videos when you can’t go online.

FC2 video is a popular video-sharing platform for amateur and expert Japanese content creators. Though you can stream videos online, it doesn’t let you download videos for offline watching as you get with YouTube Premium.

As a workaround, you can use a video downloader app. I’ve tested more than 20 such apps and have found only the 6 listed here stand up to their promises.

Best FC2 Downloaders

Let me introduce you to the most functional apps to download videos from FC2 Video:

YT Saver is one of the most popular and easy-to-use online video downloaders. It automatically captures the video URL for downloading.

If the auto downloader isn’t working for you, you can just use the Paste URL button on the home screen. If the video URL is part of a series, you don’t have to download each one individually. Just copy the URL, paste it into the Paste Board, and use the Download Playlist button to scan the whole site for all the related videos to that original hyperlink.

If you don’t need the whole video, you can use the Online tab to access the video URL, playback the video in the built-in browser, and use the video clipping tool to select the start and end time. However, this feature is only available for a few videos that support clipping.

YT Saver also includes a video converter feature. You can convert videos in real time as you download them. Alternatively, you can import the video into the Convert tool to find video profiles, like MOV, WMV, MP4, AVI, iPhone, iPad, and more.

Pros

A limited free trial is available so you can test the tool and user interface.

Works on 1,0000+ websites including FC2 Video.

including FC2 Video. No adware, spyware, or third-party apps.

Grabs video URLs automatically.

Cons

The video clipping tool doesn’t work on all videos on all supported sites.

The FC2 Video site doesn’t always load completely in the built-in browser.

Pricing

Windows: Starts from $9.95 / PC / month with an auto-renew option. There’s a lifetime plan as well.

Starts from with an auto-renew option. There’s a lifetime plan as well. macOS: A paid subscription starts from $12.95 per month for one Mac.

Get YTSaver.

Winxvideo AI is also a reliable tool you can use to download shows and podcasts from FC Video for free. The free trial allows up to 10 downloads per device. It also offers support for limited websites, but thankfully, FC2 Video is on that list. So, you can fully test the tool before buying a paid subscription.

The three primary modules of Winxvideo AI are Video Converter, Downloader, and Recorder. You can go into the Downloader section and paste your FC2 video URL into the Add Video button.

The tool will automatically start analyzing the video and add it to the download pop-up. For supported videos, you’ll get quality customization options, full playlist download options, subtitle embedding, etc.

If you want to play the downloaded video on a mobile phone, you can use the Winxvideo AI Converter feature to convert videos into a compatible format. It has built-in codecs and video profiles for iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Xbox, Surface, PlayStation 5, PSP, and more.

If you can’t download any video from FC2 using Winxvideo AI Downloader, you can use the Recorder tool to screen record the content when you playback it on the PC.

Pros

Free trial

The recorder feature allows you to record videos and system audio.

allows you to record videos and system audio. Separate video converter tool.

tool. Downloads playlists if the video is a part of a series of many videos.

Cons

Comparatively heavier desktop app compared to other FC2 downloaders.

compared to other FC2 downloaders. Available only for Windows.

It takes a while to download the installer package.

The user interface is cluttered.

Pricing

Its paid subscription starts from $25.95/year for 3 computers. Longer subscription plans are also available.

Get Winxvideo AI

Allavsoft is a lightweight and easy-to-navigate-with video downloader that supports most channels and genres of FC2 Video. Just like the other software reviewed so far, this one also requires a direct video download URL to begin with.

When you’ve got that from any FC2 video, the tool automatically pastes the hyperlink. You simply need to hit the blue circular download button to save an offline copy.

When you set up a URL for downloading, you can also change the Download Quality values to choices, like Best, Worst, and Normal.

If you’ve got more than one FC2 video to download, you can also do that easily.

Often, you might download videos from FC2 to watch offline on a mobile phone or tablet when you’re on the go. If the device you’re using doesn’t support the default MP4 files created on a PC, you can use the Allavsoft converter to convert the downloaded video to a format that your device can play.

You can convert directly when downloading videos using the Automatically Convert to function. You’ll find conversion options for Android, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, iPod, and many more devices. Alternatively, you can go to the Convert tab and browse previously downloaded files for conversion.

Pros

Lightweight desktop app for online video downloading.

Free trial version.

Virtually zero learning curve.

Free screen recording for FC2 videos.

Available for both Windows and macOS.

Cons

The user interface and theme are a bit outdated.

It doesn’t provide any feature to cut certain portions of a video.

Pricing

Its paid subscription starts from $19.99 for one month. You can activate up to two devices with one license key. Longer subscriptions and lifetime licenses are also available.

Get Allavsoft

itkool Video Downloader

itkool offers a browser-based experience for downloading videos from FC2. You can also copy a video URL and hit the Add URLs button on the Downloader tab to save videos on the PC. However, the Downloader tool works intermittently on the FC2 Video site. Therefore, sticking to the in-app browser is the best option.

The Quick Search tab is the in-app browser for itkool. By default, there are 11 popular video-sharing platforms, like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, etc. You can use the Add New button to include one more site, like FC2 Video. Then, you can freely browse the FC2 website, select a video of your choice, and hit Download to get the video for offline watching.

Before you set up the download, you can choose the output video resolution, destination folder, thumbnails, etc. If you wish to convert a long podcast from FC2 into an MP3 audio to save space on your mobile phone, you can use the Audio MP3 function.

Pros

Limited free trial available.

available. Supports FC2 Video website in the in-app browser.

Works with most VPNs for anonymous downloads.

for anonymous downloads. Downloads up to 4K quality videos .

. Lightweight desktop app.

Cons

The Add URLs feature doesn’t work reliably for all FC2 videos.

feature doesn’t work reliably for all FC2 videos. Bulk downloads from FC2 Video are also unable since Add URLs don’t work for most content.

You can’t clip a part of the video before downloading.

before downloading. Not available for macOS.

The Add New option for the in-app browser allows you to add only one custom website.

Pricing

Its subscription starts from $19.99/ month/ 3 PCs. The purchase renews automatically if not canceled. You can also buy longer and even lifetime subscriptions.

Get itkool Video Downloader

iTubeGo

iTubeGo is yet another promising online video downloader for FC2. It’s truly special and worthy of mentioning since it helps you bypass the slow download speeds from the FC2 Video servers. iTubeGo uses proprietary download technology to allow up to 10X faster downloads than all other popular FC2 downloaders.

Like other video downloaders, it has multiple download facilitator tools, like:

Paste URL for a single video,

for a single video, Multiple URLs for bulk video downloading,

for bulk video downloading, Download Playlist to search and download all videos in the same series.

The built-in browser or the Online tab allows you to add the FC2 Video website into the app for secure and convenient downloads. You can even use any VPN for Windows to save videos offline from FC2 without giving away your location, device details, and IP address.

iTubeGo also lets you convert the video you’re about to download or those you’ve saved already. If you’re downloading a video using the Online or Download menu, customize the output video format by choosing video profiles from the Download to drop-down menu.

For already downloaded videos, you can utilize the Convert menu. Both of these video conversion interfaces allow you to convert videos to different device profiles, like iPod, iPad, iPhone, Android, etc.

Pros

The limited free trial allows you to test all the modules before you buy.

Supports most VPN tools.

Increases download speed from FC2 by up to 10 times.

Lightweight and adware-free Windows desktop app.

Windows desktop app. The software theme matches Windows 10 and 11 visuals.

Clutter-free user interface.

Cons

The Paste URL, Multiple URLs, and Download Playlist don’t always work with FC2 Video.

?he Resume feature isn’t working consistently on FC2.

Pricing

Windows: A 1-month subscription will cost you $9.95 (excluding taxes) for 1 PC . Longer and lifetime subscriptions are available for all operating systems.

A subscription will cost you for . Longer and lifetime subscriptions are available for all operating systems. macOS: You need to pay $12.95+ taxes for 1 Mac for 1 month.

Get iTubeGo

YTD Video Downloader

Try YTD Video Downloader if you’re looking for truly free software to download videos from FC2 Video. Its free edition allows you to download one full-length video every day. However, it will cap the video quality to 720p and throttle download speed within 1 MB/sec.

You must unlock the full version to enjoy the following premium features:

Bulk downloading FC2 videos by copying and pasting multiple URLs.

FC2 videos by copying and pasting multiple URLs. Download all related videos to one video URL and entire playlists.

Convert files being downloaded instantly to iPhone, iPad, and Android device-supported video formats.

Pause and resume one or many downloads.

one or many downloads. Download 8K resolution videos.

videos. Increase download speed by up to 10 times .

. Convert already downloaded files for mobile and tablet devices for free.

Pros

Free version with limited features.

Both single and multiple video downloads .

. One-click playlist downloads from FC2.

from FC2. Improves download speed by up to 10 times.

Cons

The speed throttling in the free version often doesn’t allow you to download any videos at all.

The user interface is a bit cluttered and clumsy.

Doesn’t come with a built-in browser.

Pricing

Paid subscription starts at $6.99/ month/ PC to unlock advanced features. You can get yearly subscriptions if you want a discount.

Get YTD Video Downloader

How to Download From FC2 Video

Follow these simple steps to save a video offline from FC2 using the YT Saver Video Downloader & Converter. The steps are however similar for most tools mentioned in this article.

Download and install YT Saver Video Downloader & Converter. Go to FC2 Video. Find a video you want to download. Right-click on the web player and select the Copy video URL option.

Open YT Saver. Click on the Paste URL button in the Download tab. Paste the copied hyperlink from FC2 into the Paste URL dialog box. Click Download in the bottom right corner of the Paste URL.

The Purchase a full version… advertisement will pop up. Click on the Free Trial button in the bottom left corner.

YT Saver will analyze the URL and include the video in the Download history. The downloading will begin almost instantly.

Once the download is complete, the video will disappear from the Download history.

Now, click on the Downloaded tab on the top. You should see the recently downloaded FC2 video.

Click on the folder icon on the far right edge of the video to open the file and its location.

Is It Legal to Download From FC2 Video

FC2 Video Terms of Use page doesn’t explicitly say that the users can’t download its videos for offline watching. However, the same document also says that the original content creator will automatically hold the copyright of their videos on FC2 Video.

Viewers shouldn’t disregard such content copyrights, download videos, and upload those on FC2 or other video-sharing platforms claiming as their own creations. So, as long as you’re not violating any copyright laws you shouldn’t face any ban from FC2 Video for download videos.

You can save the video on your PC using the above-listed FC2 downloaders. Then, you can transfer the content to mobile devices. Some of these software also offer built-in video converters to convert videos to a format supported by your mobile device.

Which one did you like, install, and try out? Comment below to let other readers know your suggestion.