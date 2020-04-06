The impressive fanmade Minecraft School of Witchcraft and Wizardry has finally been released in its finished form, allowing players to experience the Harry Potter game we’ve always wanted.

Revealed earlier this year, the Minecraft School of Witchcraft and Wizardry allows you to explore an in-depth recreation of the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as a non-descript Wizard or Witch alongside the main cast.

You’ll attend classes, unlock new spells and complete a variety of quests handed to you by fellow Hogwarts students.

Areas outside of the iconic wizarding school are also explorable within Minecraft School of Witchcraft and Wizardry map. You’ll be able to visit Diagon Alley, Hogsmede, The Weasley’s, London and a variety of other iconic Harry Potter locations.

You can download the Minecraft School of Witchcraft and Wizardry map from this page on Planet Minecraft. Currently, the map only works on Java Minecraft version 1.13.2.