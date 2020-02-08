Facebook’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were hacked

Twitter and Instagram account of Facebook were compromised earlier today by OurMine who claimed the responsibility by sending out a tweet from the official accounts. This is not the first time OurMine has been in the news as the outfit claimed responsibility of the NFL hack last month.

At the time of the hack, Facebook had access to the accounts and the company was hard at work deleting tweets posted by the hackers. Jane Manchun Wong recorded this game of cat and mouse which is said to have lasted for 30 minutes before the account was locked.

It was fun watching this battle between Facebook and hackers where hackers keep posting tweets and Facebook keeps deleting them pic.twitter.com/c7APEJn38I — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 8, 2020

Twitter sent out the statement confirming that the accounts have been locked and it’s working with Facebook to restore access.

As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them. Facebook later posted in a tweet that it had “secured and restored” access. – Twitter

Not only that, but it looks like hackers managed to break into Facebook’s Instagram accounts (via The Verge) as well. Similar to Twitter, the hackers gained access to both Facebook and Messenger accounts.

The hackers seem to have been promoting their own security services on both the platforms and didn’t have any malicious intent. Facebook has released an official statement confirming the hack but didn’t disclose the details.