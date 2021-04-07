Facebook adds Zoom and GoToMeeting support to Portal TV devices

Facebook today announced that it is adding Zoom and GoToMeeting to Portal TV allowing users to connect with others using the largest screen in their home. With the Zoom app support, you can join breakout rooms for brainstorming, calendar integration to help you stay on top of your schedule, screen sharing to improve remote collaboration, and virtual backgrounds to improve your overall experience.

Portal TV’s Smart Camera automatically pans and zooms to keep up with the action. You can move and talk freely and always stay in frame. When more people enter a room, Smart Camera automatically widens to keep everyone in view. Also, the Smart Sound feature enhances your voice and minimizes background noise so you come through loud and clear on work calls.

You can order Portal TV for just $129 from Amazon here.