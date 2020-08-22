Facebook Messenger (beta) had a nice update yesterday which added different zoom levels for chats, allowing you to make the content of chats larger or smaller on demand.

It turns out the update, to version 640.4.121.0, also included a cool pop-out chat feature, noticed by Alumia.

New Facebook Messenger feature spotted ??Pop out Chat pic.twitter.com/sAz6rEG7CH — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) August 22, 2020

With a lot of messaging competition now taking place on the desktop, due to the rise of work from home, Facebook has been paying much better attention to Facebook Messenger development than before.

It is great to see the app add features and bloom in functionality over the last year, and no longer appear to be a forgotten property.

The feature is currently in the Beta app but will presumably roll out more widely some time later.