Messenger Beta for Windows 10 gets ‘Zoom level,’ bug fixes with the latest update

Facebook’s Messenger Beta app for Windows 10 has received an update. Taking the app to version 640.4.121.0., the update adds an important new feature along with regular bug fixes and performance improvements.

Talking about what’s new in the update, the Messenger Beta app for Windows 10 now gives you a new option called ‘Zoom level’ in the ‘Appearance’ page of the Settings. As you may have guessed it from the name, the new feature gives five different zoom levels, which include Small(80%), Normal(100%), Large(125%), Very large(150%), Very large(200%), to adjust the zoom level of the GUI.

You can see the full changelog below.

Changelog

Zoom level – In the Messenger app settings, under Appearance, there is a new option to adjust the zoom level of the GUI. You can set a zoom level from the following: Small (80%) Normal (100%) Large (125%) Very large (150%) Very large (200%)

Bug fixes and performance improvements.

You can download the Messenger Beta app on your Windows 10 PC from the below link, or you can head over to Microsoft Store and search for the app.

via WBI