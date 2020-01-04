We reported a week ago that the updated Facebook Messenger Beta app was rolling out to most users, and today ALumia reports that the improvements are also coming to non-Beta users.

The new app dumps the OSMeta framework and is subsequently 100 MB smaller than the old version. It also only supports 64 bit processors and has a new icon.

Other new features include:

  • Ability to permanently delete sent messages
  • Introduction of new themes (dark theme, grey theme)
  • Ability to send files
  • Full-screen mode
  • Ability to hide chats
  • New icon
  • Updated emoticons

ALumia demonstrated the updated app in their video here:

Find the Messenger app in the Store here.

Comments