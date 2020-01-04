We reported a week ago that the updated Facebook Messenger Beta app was rolling out to most users, and today ALumia reports that the improvements are also coming to non-Beta users.

Facebook is gradually releasing the very first stable version of Facebook Messenger Desktop through the @MicrosoftStore pic.twitter.com/yHKVO7eVKX — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) January 4, 2020

The new app dumps the OSMeta framework and is subsequently 100 MB smaller than the old version. It also only supports 64 bit processors and has a new icon.

Other new features include:

Ability to permanently delete sent messages

Introduction of new themes (dark theme, grey theme)

Ability to send files

Full-screen mode

Ability to hide chats

New icon

Updated emoticons

ALumia demonstrated the updated app in their video here:

Find the Messenger app in the Store here.