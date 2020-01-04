We reported a week ago that the updated Facebook Messenger Beta app was rolling out to most users, and today ALumia reports that the improvements are also coming to non-Beta users.
Facebook is gradually releasing the very first stable version of Facebook Messenger Desktop through the @MicrosoftStore pic.twitter.com/yHKVO7eVKX
— Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) January 4, 2020
The new app dumps the OSMeta framework and is subsequently 100 MB smaller than the old version. It also only supports 64 bit processors and has a new icon.
Other new features include:
- Ability to permanently delete sent messages
- Introduction of new themes (dark theme, grey theme)
- Ability to send files
- Full-screen mode
- Ability to hide chats
- New icon
- Updated emoticons
ALumia demonstrated the updated app in their video here:
Find the Messenger app in the Store here.
