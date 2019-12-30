Facebook has been working on a new Facebook Messenger app for the desktop, and after a number of updates in the store, the new app is now available to all Facebook Messenger Beta users, reports ALumia.

Everyone should be now able to get the latest version of Messenger Desktop (Beta) from the @MicrosoftStore? https://t.co/2zFALsZvbc — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) December 29, 2019

The new app dumps the OSMeta framework and is subsequently 100 MB smaller than the old version. It also only supports 64 bit processors and has a new icon.

Other new features include:

Ability to permanently delete sent messages

Introduction of new themes (dark theme, grey theme)

Ability to send files

Full-screen mode

Ability to hide chats

New icon

Updated emoticons

ALumia demonstrated the updated app in their video here:

Find the beta app in the Store here.