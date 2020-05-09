It’s going to get harder to get rid of Facebook’s Messenger app for Windows 10.

In the latest update to the Beta app, which takes the app to version 500.2.130, the app will now dismiss to the system tray, rather than actually close.

The feature is enabled by default, but fortunately is an option which can be toggled in the Settings of the app.

I’m not sure how dismissing the app to the system tray makes it easier to find the app, but it certainly makes restoring the slow-loading app much, much faster. On the other hand, the app can be a rather heavy resource drag, so users who have experienced that issue may want to consider unticking the option.

The latest beta version of Facebook Messenger, which has actually been coming on in leaps and bounds over the last few months, with regular updates from Facebook, can be found in the Store here.

via HTNovo