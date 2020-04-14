Facebook releases new Kit (Keep in Touch) app for Apple Watch users

Back in July 2019, Facebook announced that it will start releasing new consumer-focused apps under different brand name. Instead of Facebook, the new experimental apps will be published under the developer name “NPE Team, from Facebook.” Facebook NPE team has released several new apps in the past few months. Today, Facebook NPE team released the new Kit (Keep in Touch) app for Apple Watch users. This new Kit app helps Apple Watch users to be in touch with their closed ones easily. With one tap, they can send a voice message, location or an emoji. They can also text their closed ones with the speech-to-text feature.

Kit app features:

Onboarding: Log in by scanning a QR code on your watch, or by entering an access code at fb.com/devices.

Contact selection: Select a Messenger connection from your suggested and recent contacts with one click. Tap on “Change Contact” in the settings page to switch.

Sending a message: Send a message with one tap via audio recording, emoji, location sharing, scribble, or dictation input.

Receiving Messages: Swipe to see your contact’s messages on the right.

Notifications: Receive and respond to notifications from your top Messenger contact.

You can download the app here from App Store for your Apple Watch.