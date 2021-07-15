Facebook Messenger’s Soundmoji takes emoji to the next-level

Just in time for World Emoji Day, Facebook Messenger today revealed Soundmoji, an emoji with a short sound effect. For example, you can now send clapping emoji with an actual clapping sound effect.

To use Soundmoji in the Messenger app, start a chat, tap the smiley face and select the loudspeaker icon. In the page that appears, you can preview and send your favorite Soundmojis. Facebook will update regularly with new sound effects and famous sound bites.

Each sound is represented by an emoji, keeping the visual emojis we all love in play, while bringing sound into the mix.

Source: Facebook Messenger