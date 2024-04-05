Facebook, Instagram, Threads will start labeling AI content from next month

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

A few hours ago, we saw Microsoft announcing a new policy for AI-generated content in Microsoft Start. Now, Meta also has released a new set of rules that will apply to AI-generated content across its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

The world is currently debating over whether governments should regulate AI, and one of the popular opinions is that AI content must come with a label telling people that those pieces of content are made using AI. While the debate is currently going on, Meta has decided that it’ll start labeling AI content on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads after taking feedback from the Oversight Board.

Meta will use the “Made with AI” label on photos, videos, images, and audio that were made using AI. There are two ways the social media giant will know you’re uploading AI-generated content: one is by its detection of “industry-shared signals” and by giving users to declare that they’re uploading AI-generated content.

Meta is particularly careful about content that concern larger public interest. In essence, a more prominent label will be used on AI content that possess a risk of deceiving people on something that are of great important. That said, the company didn’t shared details about what decides how important something is.

Meta’s new AI content policy will come into effect next month. While Meta will no longer remove manipulated media from its platforms, its policies and Community Standards still apply to everything posted on its platforms, including AI-generated media. “A majority of stakeholders agreed that removal should be limited to only the highest risk scenarios where content can be tied to harm, since generative AI is becoming a mainstream tool for creative expression,” Meta wrote in its official blog post.