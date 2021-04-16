Codemaster’s latest instalment into the F1 franchise F1 2021, has been officially announced today, after a leak a few weeks ago, with a July 16th release date.

The trailer, which you can watch here, dramatises the new campaign mode “Braking Point” which is dubbed as a thrilling new story experience.

The suspenseful score and combative imagery within the trailer make this story experience seem quite a long way off the traditional F1 campaign as a more structured piece of story content, that only time will tell if is successful.

Included in this year’s instalment, as we covered when details were first leaked online, is the inclusion of a long-awaited two-player carer mode, as well as split-screen racing to enjoy that campaign in the same room.

Launching on July 16th, players will be able to make use of the new ‘Real-Season Start’ feature that will let you jump into the action, taking over the season from the current live standings in the real world Formula 1 season.

F1 2021 will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.