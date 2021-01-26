Apple’s homegrown processors have always outclassed the best from competitors Qualcomm and Samsung when it came to raw performance.

That may be about to change, however, according to some leaked benchmarks posted by ITHome.

The GFXBench benchmark reportedly compared a new Samsung Exynos SoC with an AMD GPU against the Apple A14 Bionic, and it appears to leave the Apple chipset far behind in the dust.

Benchmark Test Upcoming Exynos SoC

with AMD GPU A14 Bionic GFXBench Manhattan 3.1 181.8FPS 120FPS GFXBench Aztec Normal 138.25FPS 79.8FPS GFXBench Aztec High School 58FPS 30.5FPS

If true (with a big pinch of salt) the great performance can be credited to AMD’s RDNA graphics architecture, which Samsung licensed in June 2020 from AMD, and which allowed Samsung to finally ditch ARM’s MALI GPU.

We will see Samsung release Samsung × AMD GPUs in the second or third quarter of 2021, which will be used in the next Exynos 2xxx and next Exynos 1xxx processors, Samsung may change the release time of the new processors. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 24, 2021

Samsung is widely expected to ship phones with the new SoC in 2022, but regular Samsung leaker Ice Universe suggests they may arrive even earlier, powering Samsung’s fall flagships.

via Pocketnow