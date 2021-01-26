Apple’s homegrown processors have always outclassed the best from competitors Qualcomm and Samsung when it came to raw performance.

That may be about to change, however, according to some leaked benchmarks posted by  ITHome.

The GFXBench benchmark reportedly compared a new Samsung Exynos SoC with an AMD GPU against the Apple A14 Bionic, and it appears to leave the Apple chipset far behind in the dust.

Benchmark TestUpcoming Exynos SoC
with AMD GPU		A14 Bionic
GFXBench Manhattan 3.1181.8FPS120FPS
GFXBench Aztec Normal138.25FPS79.8FPS
GFXBench Aztec High School58FPS30.5FPS

If true (with a big pinch of salt) the great performance can be credited to AMD’s RDNA graphics architecture, which Samsung licensed in June 2020 from AMD, and which allowed Samsung to finally ditch ARM’s MALI GPU.

Samsung is widely expected to ship phones with the new SoC in 2022, but regular Samsung leaker Ice Universe suggests they may arrive even earlier, powering Samsung’s fall flagships.

via Pocketnow

Comments