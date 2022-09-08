Everything you need to know about the iPhone 14 Event

The iPhone 14 event gave fans a lot of chunky info about the new devices Apple will offer. And if you’re one of those who missed it, let us round up the things discussed in the one-hour and a half-long presentation of the company: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, new Apple Watch SE, new AirPods Pro, and a satellite emergency service for iPhones.

Apple discussed the specifics of each product, but the event’s main highlight was the items’ release dates. According to Apple, the new iPhones it offers will be available for orders on Friday and will ship next week. Meanwhile, the watches can already be ordered, with their availability beginning on September 23. During the same date, AirPods Pro will also go on sale at $249.

The best thing about the coming of the new iPhones is their prices, which, thankfully, remain the same. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999, while the iPhone 14 Max starts at $1099. On the other hand, the base price for iPhone 14 Plus is $899, while iPhone 14 comes at $799.

One of the biggest defining features of the new iPhone 14 Pro is the new “dynamic island,” which refers to the new front design with a smaller cutout on the device’s screen. And it is not only meant for the front-facing camera; it is expanding too to show other device info, from connectivity and charge to modes and more.

Apparently, a lot of other details and features were uncovered (improved battery life, 48 MP camera, Action Mode, better low-light shots using the front cams, new flash, and so on), but the one thing that made a mark is the announcement that the entire iPhone 14 series will no longer need physical SIM cards. As a replacement, Apple will use digital eSIM on them, which, it said, offers better security and allows using of different phone numbers.

As for the new AirPods Pro, Apple claims they are better in terms of sound clarity and quality due to the Apple H2 chip it added to them. Alongside this new hardware, the AirPods Pro has a longer battery life of up to six hours of listening time, new touch control for volume, a built?in speaker on the case for notifications and location, and much more.

Apple is also giving us a bunch of new watches to explore this year. Apple Watch Ultra for outdoor and active individuals leads them. It costs $799 and offers a titanium case with a bigger screen, a new watch face, and a compass. Other sports-related features include the “action” button and tool to measure diving depth.

If the said watch is too expensive for your taste (or a little too much), you can opt for the more affordable Apple Watch SE, which starts at $249. Things to expect from it include the fall detection feature, heart rate notifications, and a bigger screen.

Last but not least is the Apple Watch Series 8 boasting the new temperature sensor, making it useful for tracking ovulation and other temperature-related health data. You can get it for as low as $399, but you also have the option for the variety with cellular connectivity that costs $499.

Lastly, Apple finally confirms the long-awaited ability of the iPhone 14 series to connect to satellites for emergency services, thanks to the help the company got from the American satellite communications company Globalstar. With this new feature, the new phones will be able to communicate even in areas with poor cell tower connectivity. It will launch in November, and Apple promises it’ll be free of charge for two years for those getting an iPhone 14.