As another Thursday dawns upon us, Epic Games has announced that Just Die already and Paradigm are free to claim this week.

Available to claim until Thursday the 5th of May you’ve got an entire week to make sure you claim the latest games that Epic Games is giving away for literally nothing at all. That being said, there’s no sense in waiting around so long as you don’t mind using the Epic Games Store, as these games are free after all!

After the 5th of May, Epic Games is replacing the pair of free offerings with just one game all on its lonesome, Terraforming Mars. While this strategy game might not be to everyone’s taste, it is at least free, so there’s not a whole lot to complain about.

Here’s a little bit about each of the games that are available for literally nothing this and next week:

Just Die Already – Available April 28th to May 5th

Just Die Already is an old people mayhem sandbox game created by the designers of Goat Simulator. You are old and angry and you’ve just been kicked out of your retirement home. How will you survive in a world that wants you to Just Die Already?

Paradigm – Available April 28th to May 5th

Paradigm is a surreal adventure game set in the strange and post apocalyptic Eastern European country of Krusz. Play as the handsome mutant, Paradigm, whose past comes back to haunt him in the form of a genetically engineered sloth that vomits candy.

Terraforming Mars – Available May 5th to May 12th

The taming of the Red Planet has begun! Corporations are competing to transform Mars into a habitable planet by spending vast resources and using innovative technology to raise the temperature, create a breathable atmosphere, and make oceans of water.