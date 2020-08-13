Epic cuts Fortnite prices by 20% after sneaking past iOS and Android store fees

Epic has sliced Fortnite prices by 20% after sneaking in a new way of bypassing iOS and Android’s cut of all in-game purchases.

In a new update for the iOS and Android versions of Epic’s battle royale juggernaut, Fortnite now has two payment options for players: Apple App Store/Google Play Store or Epic Direct Payment.

Those who pay on the propriety store will have to pay full price for any and all microtransaction content they purchase. However, any mobile gamer that wants to take advantage of cheaper Fortnite prices on Android and iOS will be able to get 20% off through the Epic Direct Payment option.

“Currently, there are no savings if players use Apple and Google payment options, where Apple and Google collect an exorbitant 30% fee on all payments,” said Epic Games in a recent press release. “If Apple and Google lower their fees on payments, Epic will pass along the savings to players.”

“By offering an alternate payment system, we’re not only offering players more choice, but we’re able to pass along the savings to players.”

As a result of this change, all other platforms will also see these discounted prices as Epic continues their battle against the extortionate percentage fees on mobile platforms. Epic has confirmed that Fortnite prices on consoles, PC and Mac are permanently discounted.

Epic isn’t the only company currently battling against mobile storefronts. Microsoft is fighting Apple on the blockage of Project xCloud on iOS; Facebook is fighting Apple on the restrictions of Facebook Gaming.