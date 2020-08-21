Epic creates Free Fortnite lawsuit merch for tournament winners

Epic Games has created actual Free Fortnite lawsuit merchandise for winners of the upcoming Free Fortnite Cup.

Those who become one of the top scorers of the upcoming tournament – which commences on August 23rd – will receive a collection of bonuses. For starters, winners will receive a “Tart Tycoon Outfit” based on the recent Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite propaganda short, as well as a collection of hardware.

Here’s a list of tech you could win: Alienware laptop, a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, a OnePlus 8, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One X or a Nintendo Switch. For more details check here.

Of course, the most dull and soulless piece of merchandise available for winners is the Free Fortnite hat. It’s a hat that says the titular FreeFortnite campaign message and the game’s iconic llama in classic Apple couples. Very clever.

Epic Games has now filed two lawsuits against Apple. The first challenges Apple’s monopolistic enclosed nature of the App Store ecosystem, the second tackles Apple’s removal of Epic Games development licenses which prohibits them from creating Unreal Engine on any Apple product.