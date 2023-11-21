Google adds almost a dozen real English accents to Read Aloud feature in Chrome mobile

The Read Aloud feature in Chrome is getting yet another advancement. The feature, which has been in the works since at least August this year, lets the popular browser read out loud passages on the web with lots of voices and accent options.

According to a recent discovery in the insider community, at least ten different accents are available for selection: four “American” accents, two British, two Indian, and two Australian. The addition was spotted in Chrome Canary, the experimental channel of the browser, on Android devices.

Take a look at the discovery below, courtesy of @Leopeva64 on X (fka Twitter):

The "Voices" option of the Read Aloud feature now works in Chrome Canary for Android, there are 10 accents available:https://t.co/fFuwEfxWT4 pic.twitter.com/Eoh8WnwFQj — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) November 21, 2023

After working on the feature for quite some time on desktop, Google finally added it to Canary on Android. That means we’re probably going to see this feature in action for Stable any time soon.

The new browser’s “Read aloud” feature reportedly goes beyond simply reading text aloud. It may also allow users to translate the text and then have the browser read it aloud on both mobile and desktop devices, but this functionality seems to be under development.