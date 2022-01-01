One of the reasons Tesla cars are very popular is due to the constant software updates to the vehicles, but the recent Holiday was update was a source of frustration for many, as it made significant changes to the UI which made it more difficult to access frequently used features such as the wipers and seat heaters.

Some Tesla superfans have taken to Twitter to complain, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now promised that “many fixes” were on the way.

Many UI improvements coming — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2021

Hopefully, that means an update to Software V11 is on the way soon to address the complaints, especially since the Holiday Update also brought a number of great new features also.

via Teslarati